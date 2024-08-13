JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 207.50% to Rs 1.23 croreNet profit of JMD Ventures declined 39.36% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.230.40 208 OPM %41.46315.00 -PBDT0.751.26 -40 PBT0.741.25 -41 NP0.570.94 -39
