Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the June 2024 quarter

JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 39.36% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures declined 39.36% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 207.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.230.40 208 OPM %41.46315.00 -PBDT0.751.26 -40 PBT0.741.25 -41 NP0.570.94 -39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Buy & Sell, Aug 13; top stocks picked by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Voda Idea, RVNL, HDFC Bank in focus amid MSCI Index rejig news

If we save elephants, forests will prosper: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Five-member expert team to visit landslide-hit areas in Wayanad today

India's biggest shadow bank Bajaj Finance aims to borrow $500 million loan

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story