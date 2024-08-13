Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 29.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 29.93% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.14.7712.6035.7530.328.186.348.026.175.994.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp