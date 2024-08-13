Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Panasonic Carbon India Company standalone net profit rises 29.93% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 14.77 crore

Net profit of Panasonic Carbon India Company rose 29.93% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 14.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales14.7712.60 17 OPM %35.7530.32 -PBDT8.186.34 29 PBT8.026.17 30 NP5.994.61 30

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:23 AM IST

