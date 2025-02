JMD Ventures standalone net profit declines 78.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 98.36% to Rs 0.10 crore

Net profit of JMD Ventures declined 78.02% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 98.36% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.106.09-20.0012.810.271.250.261.240.200.91

