Chinese stocks ease, sentiment stays cautious

Asian stocks ended mixed in thin trade on Tuesday, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday. Chinese and Hong Kong stocks underperformed amid U.S. trade policy shifts and deflation concerns as retaliatory Chinese duties on U.S. energy and some goods came into effect on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.12 percent to 3,318.06 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 1.06 percent to 21,294.86. Overall risk sentiment was cautious as as investors waited for a speech from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later on today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News