JNK India hits the roof on bagging 'major' order from HPCL

JNK India was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 770.30 after the heating equipment maker on Friday announced that it has received a 'major' order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

As per JNK Indias classification, the value of the said contract lies between Rs 150 crore and Rs 350 crore.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The contract is for setting up a new process plant - HP TDAE (Treated Distillate Aromatic Extracts) unit on LSTK (Lump sum Turnkey) contract basis at HPCL Mumbai Refinery.

The company said the order will be completed within 14 months.