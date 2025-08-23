Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JNK India secures significant order from JNK Global Korea

JNK India secures significant order from JNK Global Korea

Image
Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
JNK India has announced that it received a significant order from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co., Korea, to provide design and engineering support for the Cracker Furnace Package of a refinery project in India.

As per the companys exchange filing, the order pertains to support services for JNK Globals refinery project and will be executed in India. The order is classified as Significant by the company, indicating a contract value in the range of Rs 050 crore. The scheduled delivery date for the project is 21 December 2027.

JNK India confirmed that while the transaction qualifies as a related party transaction, it has been entered into on an arms length basis. The company also clarified that there is no potential conflict of interest arising from the deal.

JNK India manufactures heating equipment such as process-fired heaters, reformers, and cracking furnaces required in process industries such as for oil and gas refineries, petrochemical and fertilizer industries. Over the years, the company diversified into flares and incinerator systems and has been developing capabilities in the renewable sector with green hydrogen.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 82.3% to Rs 1.13 crore on 12.7% surge in net sales to Rs 99.17 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip declined 2.03% to end at Rs 299.15 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

