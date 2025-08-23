JNK India secures significant order from JNK Global Korea

JNK India has announced that it received a significant order from its promoter entity, JNK Global Co., Korea, to provide design and engineering support for the Cracker Furnace Package of a refinery project in India.

As per the companys exchange filing, the order pertains to support services for JNK Globals refinery project and will be executed in India. The order is classified as Significant by the company, indicating a contract value in the range of Rs 050 crore. The scheduled delivery date for the project is 21 December 2027.

JNK India confirmed that while the transaction qualifies as a related party transaction, it has been entered into on an arms length basis. The company also clarified that there is no potential conflict of interest arising from the deal.