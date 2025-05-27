Jocil standalone net profit declines 73.37% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.29% to Rs 178.15 crore

Net profit of Jocil declined 73.37% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.29% to Rs 178.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 182.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.04% to Rs 1.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.92% to Rs 865.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 753.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

178.15182.32865.54753.200.771.740.610.682.004.227.018.750.582.601.342.650.451.691.021.73

