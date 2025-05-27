Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Santosh Fine Fab reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 91.94% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net profit of Santosh Fine Fab reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 91.94% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.84% to Rs 16.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.762.48 92 16.6212.90 29 OPM %10.50-22.98 -4.81-3.72 - PBDT0.34-0.73 LP 0.21-1.05 LP PBT0.30-0.78 LP 0.05-1.26 LP NP0.16-0.61 LP 0.01-0.94 LP

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

