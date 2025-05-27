Shakti Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.89% to Rs 4.08 crore

Net Loss of Shakti Press reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.42% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 13.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

