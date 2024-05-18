Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CDG Petchem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

CDG Petchem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 46.96% to Rs 7.33 crore

Net Loss of CDG Petchem reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.96% to Rs 7.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.34% to Rs 40.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 50.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.3313.82 -47 40.5350.88 -20 OPM %1.501.01 -0.441.47 - PBDT-0.39-0.38 -3 -0.39-0.14 -179 PBT-0.45-0.42 -7 -0.59-0.42 -40 NP-0.42-0.47 11 -0.74-0.40 -85

First Published: May 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

