Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Astral Ltd, Delhivery Ltd, Kiri Industries Ltd and Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2024.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd crashed 4.82% to Rs 690.3 at 18-May-2024 EOD IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54289 shares in the past one month.

Astral Ltd lost 4.82% to Rs 2193.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29513 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16723 shares in the past one month.

Delhivery Ltd tumbled 3.96% to Rs 435.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75410 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55643 shares in the past one month.

Kiri Industries Ltd fell 3.60% to Rs 357.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24418 shares in the past one month.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd dropped 2.42% to Rs 515.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

