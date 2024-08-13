John Oakey & Mohan reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.79% to Rs 3.69 croreNet Loss of John Oakey & Mohan reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.79% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.693.59 3 OPM %-4.61-9.19 -PBDT0.02-0.31 LP PBT-0.09-0.45 80 NP-0.09-0.45 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News