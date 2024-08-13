Piramal Enterprises standalone net profit declines 60.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 55.98% to Rs 500.81 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises declined 60.48% to Rs 228.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 577.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 55.98% to Rs 500.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1137.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.500.811137.6494.5981.30288.14731.44283.75729.03228.07577.04

