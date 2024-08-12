Jolly Plastic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.02 croreNet profit of Jolly Plastic Industries reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.020.04 -50 OPM %-50.00-25.00 -PBDT0.040 0 PBT0.040 0 NP0.040 0
