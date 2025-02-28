JSL Industries rises after bagging order worth Rs 13 crore

JSL Industries advanced 2.38% to Rs 1,400.95 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 12.50 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation, Vadodara, Gujarat.

The project involves the supply of 66kV class current transformers (CT) and potential transformers (PT) and is set to be completed by 30.11.2025.

JSL Industries in the manufacturing of engineering goods, which includes various HT and LT products, has a modern factory at Village Mogar, near Anand, Gujarat, with well-equipped plant and machinery along with professionally trained manpower.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 441.4% to Rs 0.99 crore, while net sales dropped 3.1% to Rs 13.99 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

