Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

Pandey will succeed Madhabi Puri Buch, whose current tenure concludes on March 1st. He will become the 11th chairman of SEBI.
A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre, Pandey brings a wealth of experience to the role. Born in 1965, he holds a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, UK.
