Tuhin Kanta Pandey appointed new SEBI chairman

The Union government has appointed Finance and Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, is for a term of three years, effective from 1 March 2025.

Pandey will succeed Madhabi Puri Buch, whose current tenure concludes on March 1st. He will become the 11th chairman of SEBI.

A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre, Pandey brings a wealth of experience to the role. Born in 1965, he holds a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and an MBA from the University of Birmingham, UK.

