Zaggle Prepaid inks pact with PhysicsWallah

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services announced that it has entered into an agreement with PhysicsWallah.

According to an exchange filing, the company will provide Zaggle Zoyer Platform services to PhysicsWallah and it has to be executed within 24 months.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services provides financial technology (fintech) products and services along with prepaid cards and has built a portfolio of software as a service (SaaS), including tax and payroll software, and a broad touchpoint reach.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 29.8% to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 15.22 crore posted in the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue from operations zoomed 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Shares of Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services declined 3.01% to Rs 336.75 on the BSE.

