Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries declined 90.12% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12.1913.88 -12 OPM %3.943.75 -PBDT0.764.89 -84 PBT0.444.58 -90 NP0.404.05 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jocil standalone net profit rises 8.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 176.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Shyam Metalics' stainless steel production climbs 42% YoY in July'25

Network People Services Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story