JSL Industries standalone net profit declines 90.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.18% to Rs 12.19 crore

Net profit of JSL Industries declined 90.12% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.18% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.12.1913.883.943.750.764.890.444.580.404.05

