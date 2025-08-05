Alembic Pharma Q1 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 157 cr

Alembic Pharmaceuticals' consolidated net profit jumped 14.18% to Rs 156.63 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 134.54 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations grew 9.54% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,710.72 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) was at Rs 190.10 crore in Q1 FY26, up 21.05% from Rs 157.03 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

EBIDTA grew 20% YoY to Rs 288 crore while EBIDTA margin stood at 17% during the period under review.

The India Branded Business recorded a 5% year-on-year growth, generating ₹599 crore in revenue during the quarter. Specialty Therapies, including Gynaecology, Cardiology, Anti-Diabetic, Ophthalmology, and Animal Healthcare segments, demonstrated strong momentum. Additionally, the Anti-infective and Cough & Cold segments matched market performance, supported by robust operational execution. The company also introduced three new products in this period.

In the International Business segment, US Generics revenue grew 13% to Rs 523 crore, backed by four product launches. Ex-US International Generics reported a 21% increase, reaching Rs 328 crore. The company secured six ANDA approvals this quarter, bringing the cumulative total to 223. The API business experienced modest growth of 1%, with revenues at Rs 261 crore for the quarter. Pranav Amin MD, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, said, we began FY26 on a strong note, delivering revenue growth across all businesses. The growth was driven by a 21% increase in RoW markets, reflecting our strategic expansion and disciplined execution across geographies. Despite ongoing pricing pressure, our US business grew by 13%, supported by volume gains. As we ramp up utilization of our new manufacturing facilities and continue to drive cost optimization initiatives, we expect to benefit from improved operating leverage.