Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 176.27% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Resonance Specialities rose 176.27% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.95% to Rs 21.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.2717.3011.9912.022.702.232.371.751.630.59

