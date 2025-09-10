Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSL supplies premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for Bangalore Metro Infra

JSL supplies premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for Bangalore Metro Infra

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jindal Stainless has supplied premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for the Bangalore Metro Phase 2 project, marking another milestone in its contribution to the country's urban transport infrastructure. The yellow line, as part of this project, was recently inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year in August, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) inducted three trainsets from the CRRCTitagarh Consortium into service under its Phase 2 metro expansion. The order covers 53 trainsets, underscoring the scale and importance of this project for Bengaluru's rapidly growing metro network. Jindal Stainless has supplied 1,031 metric tonnes of 301N stainless steel till date, with further deliveries scheduled as the project advances. The supplied material, valued for its high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent corrosion protection characteristics, superior fire and crash resistance, and low carbon footprints, has been used across the operational metro coaches, including roofs and structural parts.

Jindal Stainless has been associated with metro projects globally, including supplying stainless steel material through Alstom India for metro projects in Queensland, Melbourne, and Sydney, in addition to supplying for almost every Indian metro project in India. The company has supplied stainless steel for some of the most prestigious Indian railway projects, including the Vande Bharat sleeper train, Vande Metro, Kolkata's underwater metro, the first trainset of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), and Mumbai metro, among others. The company has been supplying stainless steel to the Indian Railways since 1998 for wagons, coaches, and infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

MTAR Technologies secures orders worth Rs 386 cr

Nifty above 24,950; realty shares in demand

Rajesh Power Services rises after securing Rs 143-cr turnkey order from DGVCL

Faze Three Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story