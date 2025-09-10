JSL supplies premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for Bangalore Metro Infra

Jindal Stainless has supplied premium 301N austenitic stainless steel for the Bangalore Metro Phase 2 project, marking another milestone in its contribution to the country's urban transport infrastructure. The yellow line, as part of this project, was recently inaugurated by Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier this year in August, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) inducted three trainsets from the CRRCTitagarh Consortium into service under its Phase 2 metro expansion. The order covers 53 trainsets, underscoring the scale and importance of this project for Bengaluru's rapidly growing metro network. Jindal Stainless has supplied 1,031 metric tonnes of 301N stainless steel till date, with further deliveries scheduled as the project advances. The supplied material, valued for its high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent corrosion protection characteristics, superior fire and crash resistance, and low carbon footprints, has been used across the operational metro coaches, including roofs and structural parts.