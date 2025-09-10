Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

Hero MotoCorp announced passing on the full benefit of the next-gen GST 2.0 reforms directly to customers, effective 22 September 2025. The company believes that this move will further enhance accessibility, affordability, and mobilityparticularly in rural and semi-urban regions and for lower middle class segment where two-wheelers are not only a means of personal mobility but also a vital enabler of livelihood and social empowerment.

Sharing his thoughts on this milestone reform, Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said We welcome the Government's next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India's journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India's largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of Make in India'.