Hero MotoCorp passes benefits of GST 2.0 reforms to customers

Image
Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp announced passing on the full benefit of the next-gen GST 2.0 reforms directly to customers, effective 22 September 2025. The company believes that this move will further enhance accessibility, affordability, and mobilityparticularly in rural and semi-urban regions and for lower middle class segment where two-wheelers are not only a means of personal mobility but also a vital enabler of livelihood and social empowerment.

Sharing his thoughts on this milestone reform, Vikram Kasbekar, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said We welcome the Government's next-gen GST 2.0 reforms, which will boost consumption, empower GDP growth, and accelerate India's journey to a $ 5 trillion economy. In addition, more than half of the Indian households use two-wheelers for their daily needs, making it critical for mass mobility. The timing is opportune and ahead of the festive season, making two-wheelers more affordable and accessible for India's largest consumer base, while giving a strong demand push. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, Hero MotoCorp reaffirms its commitment to enabling mobility, empowering families, and supporting the vision of Make in India'.

With this initiative, customers can now avail price benefits of up to ₹ 15,743 on select models (ex-showroom Delhi), making popular motorcycles such as the Splendor+, Glamour, Xtreme range and scooters like the Xoom, Destini and Pleasure+ even more accessible.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

