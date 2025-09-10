Syrma SGS Technology update on JV with Shinhyup Electronics

Syrma SGS Technology has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with Shinhyup Electronics Co., South Korea (Shinhyup Electronics) on 15 July 12025 for manufacturing of multi-layer Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Copper Clad Laminate (CCL) for automobile electronic equipment, home electronic appliances, IT and medical services in India.

In this regard, the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh has vide its order dated 09 September 2025, has approved the proposals of the Company as detailed below:

Allotment of 26.70 acres of land at Menakuru Village, Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, to be made available by APIIC for establishing a Manufacturing and R&D facility for single, multilayer, HDI, and Flex printed circuit boards, a Copper Clad Laminate manufacturing facility and an Electronics Manufacturing Services facility.