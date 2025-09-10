Syrma SGS Technology update on JV with Shinhyup Electronics

In this regard, the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh has vide its order dated 09 September 2025, has approved the proposals of the Company as detailed below:
Allotment of 26.70 acres of land at Menakuru Village, Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, to be made available by APIIC for establishing a Manufacturing and R&D facility for single, multilayer, HDI, and Flex printed circuit boards, a Copper Clad Laminate manufacturing facility and an Electronics Manufacturing Services facility.
Incentive packages under Andhra Pradesh Electronics Components Manufacturing Policy (4.0), 2025-30, subject to the approval of the same application from Govt. of India and the AP Electronics Manufacturing Policy 4.0 (2024- 29)
The above proposal would involve investment of around Rs 1595 crore for all the projects together.
