JSW arm completes commissioning 300-MW wind power capacity in Tamil Nadu

JSW Energy announced that its step-down subsidiary, JSW Renew Energy Two, has completed commissioning for the 300 MW ISTS-connected wind power project awarded by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) tranche X located at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

Subsequent to this, total current installed capacity stands at 7,726 MW while the under construction capacity stands at 2,114 MW, that is expected to be commissioned by the end of FY 2025. The Companys current installed wind capacity stands at 2,152 MW.

Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy: Today, JSW Energy proudly commissions its first greenfield wind power plant for SECI, reaffirming our strong execution capabilities and commitment to a greener future for India. This achievement moves us closer to our target of 10 GW installed capacity by FY2025. Additionally, we have a robust pipeline of renewable projects, propelling us towards our goal of 20 GW before 2030. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated team and partners for their unwavering support."

