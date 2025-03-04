JSW Energy adds 159 MW greenfield wind power capacity

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JSW Energy has added 159 MW of greenfield wind power capacity in the quarter so far, resulting in total operational capacity of 8,400 MW. This added capacity is available ahead of the wind season and is ready to meet the increased energy demand during the upcoming peak demand season, thereby contributing significantly to a sustainable power supply.

Subsequent to this capacity addition, the total operational wind capacity of the company stands at 2,826 MW. JSW Energy has been actively expanding its renewable energy portfolio with under-construction capacity of ~8.0 GW. The company aims to achieve a total installed generation capacity of 20 GW significantly before FY2030.

