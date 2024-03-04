Singapore Market falls 0.43%

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 13.55 points, or 0.43% to 3,122.21 after trading between 3,119.70 and 3,147.40. Volume of 1.56 billion shares worth S$967.80 million changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 342 to 232.
Venture Corp was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.1% to S$14.29. Seatrium was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.2% to S$0.92.
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 0.4% to S$33.42 and United Overseas Bank declining 0.1% to S$28.15, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.1% to S$13.
