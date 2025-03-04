JSW Energy adds wind power capacity of 159 MW; total operational capacity rises to 8,400 MW

JSW Energy said that it has added 159 MW of greenfield wind power capacity in the current quarter, resulting in total operational capacity of 8,400 MW.

"This added capacity is available ahead of the wind season and is ready to meet the increased energy demand during the upcoming peak demand season, thereby contributing significantly to a sustainable power supply, the company stated.

Subsequent to this capacity addition, the total operational wind capacity of JSW Energy stands at 2,826 MW. The company currently has a capacity of nearly 8 GW under construction. The firm aims to achieve a total installed generation capacity of 20 GW significantly before FY2030.

JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power, with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), and Salboni (West Bengal).

The companys consolidated net profit declined 32.2% to Rs 157.45 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 232.24 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income fell marginally 0.8% to Rs 2,640.04 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,661.41 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.33% to currently trade at Rs 471.75 on the BSE.

