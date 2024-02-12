Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Index of industrial production gains 3.8% on year

Index of industrial production gains 3.8% on year

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
India's industrial production growth came in at 3.8% on year in December 2023, recovering from 2.4% in November 2023, according to the data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. Sectoral data showed that Mining output dipped to 5.1% on year compared to 6.8% rise in the previous month. Electricity output rose by 1.2% as against against 5.76% in November. Manufacturing sector output edged up by 3.93% on year in December last year.

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

