Voltas consolidated net profit declines 19.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 42.75% to Rs 4192.30 crore

Net profit of Voltas declined 19.09% to Rs 116.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 143.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.75% to Rs 4192.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2936.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 86.65% to Rs 252.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 135.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.00% to Rs 12407.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9399.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4192.302936.76 43 12407.369399.37 32 OPM %3.636.47 -2.714.81 - PBDT185.89224.22 -17 533.39590.58 -10 PBT174.08213.84 -19 485.80550.96 -12 NP116.44143.92 -19 252.00135.01 87

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

