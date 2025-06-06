JSW Energy expands renewable capacity by 281 MW with new solar & wind projects

JSW Energy announced that it has successfully commissioned 281 MW of organic renewable energy capacity with solar capacity of 215 MW and wind capacity of 66 MW.

With this development, the company's total installed generation capacity now stands at 12,499 MW, further strengthening its position in the renewable energy sector.

Following the latest commissioning, JSW Energys installed wind capacity now stands at 3,482 MW, solar capacity at 1,968 MW, and hydro capacity at 1,391 MW. The total renewable capacity now contributes 55% to the companys overall portfolio.

Further, JSW Renew Energy Three, a step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Adani Electricity Mumbai for the supply of 250 MW wind power capacity connected to the state transmission utility (STU) in Maharashtra.

The PPA is valid for a period of 25 years at a tariff of Rs 3.65 per unit (kWh). The project is expected to be commissioned within the next 24 months. JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 29.9 GW comprising of 12.5 GW operational, 12.4 GW under-constructions across wind, thermal and hydro and pipeline of 4.9 GW. The company also has 29.3 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through hydro pumped storage projects of 26.4 GWh and battery energy storage system of 2.9 GWh. The company aims to reach 30 GW generation capacities and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050, it added.

Under its Strategy 3.0 roadmap, JSW Energy aims to achieve 30 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030, as part of its long-term commitment to Indias clean energy transition. The company has also set a target to become carbon neutral by 2050. JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 16.1% to Rs 408.05 crore on 15.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,189.39 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.