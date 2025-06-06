Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 478, up 0.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 7.26% slide in NIFTY and a 10.92% slide in the Nifty Energy.

