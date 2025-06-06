CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 6,500 equity shares under ESOP

CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 6,500 equity shares under ESOP on 06 June 2025. Consequently, on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 3,05,80,62,368 to Rs. 3,05,80,75,368 comprising of 1,52,90,37,684 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

