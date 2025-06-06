Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 98.78 points or 0.14% at 70909.64 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 5.67%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.41%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.01%),LMW Ltd (down 1.62%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.45%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.08%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.78%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.77%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.61%), GMR Airports Ltd (up 1.47%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.41%) turned up.