Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Image
Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Capital Goods stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Capital Goods index decreasing 98.78 points or 0.14% at 70909.64 at 13:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Hitachi Energy India Ltd (down 5.67%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 2.41%),CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 2.01%),LMW Ltd (down 1.62%),Bharat Dynamics Ltd (down 1.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.45%), Elgi Equipments Ltd (down 1.08%), SKF India Ltd (down 0.78%), Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 0.77%), and Carborundum Universal Ltd (down 0.71%).

On the other hand, Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.61%), GMR Airports Ltd (up 1.47%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.41%) turned up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 298.86 or 0.56% at 53509.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 137.12 points or 0.86% at 16080.37.

The Nifty 50 index was up 246.1 points or 0.99% at 24997.

The BSE Sensex index was up 717.15 points or 0.88% at 82159.19.

On BSE,2256 shares were trading in green, 1679 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd soars 1.44%, rises for third straight session

Gujarat Gas Ltd soars 0.39%, gains for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions allots 6,500 equity shares under ESOP

Brahmanand Himghar reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Allied Digital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story