Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy receives LoA for 2x800 MW greenfield TPP

JSW Energy receives LoA for 2x800 MW greenfield TPP

Image
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company

JSW Energy has received letter of award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) for development and operation of 1,600 MW greenfield (2 x 800 MW) super / ultra super critical domestic coal based thermal power plant (TPP). The plant is awarded under competitive bidding process invited by WBSEDCL and it will utilise the domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy.

Subsequent to this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity achieves a milestone of 30 GW with share of thermal capacity at 9 GW. With this the company is well positioned to achieve its target of 20 GW generation capacity significantly before 2030.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

L&T Finance appoints Jinesh Shah Chief Executive - Urban Secured Assets & 3rd Party Product

Va Tech Wabag receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

Quick Heal declines after PAT drops 99% YoY in Q3 FY25

Sensex down 120 pts; realty shares under pressure

Kirloskar Ferrous Q3 PAT slides 48% YoY to Rs 54 cr

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story