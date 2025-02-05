JSW Energy receives LoA for 2x800 MW greenfield TPP

From West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company

JSW Energy has received letter of award (LoA) from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) for development and operation of 1,600 MW greenfield (2 x 800 MW) super / ultra super critical domestic coal based thermal power plant (TPP). The plant is awarded under competitive bidding process invited by WBSEDCL and it will utilise the domestic linkage coal allocated to West Bengal under the SHAKTI B (iv) policy.

Subsequent to this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity achieves a milestone of 30 GW with share of thermal capacity at 9 GW. With this the company is well positioned to achieve its target of 20 GW generation capacity significantly before 2030.

