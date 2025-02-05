Kirloskar Ferrous Q3 PAT slides 48% YoY to Rs 54 cr

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries reported 48.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 54.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs Rs 105.33 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 3.8% YoY to Rs 1,607.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax was at Rs 78.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 46.9% compared to Rs 147.88 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 173.8 crore for Q3 FY25, registering a 25% decline compared to Rs 232.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. The EBITDA margin decreased to 11% in Q3 FY25, down from 15% in Q3 FY24.

On nine-month basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 27.9% to Rs 201.70 crore in 9M FY25, compared to Rs 279.93 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rose 4.7% YoY to Rs 4,827.28 crore in 9M FY25.

R.V. Gumaste, MD, KFIL, said, "We had a stable third quarter at KFIL, with revenue increasing by 4% year-on-year. However, margins remained under pressure due to lower realizations on pig iron and steel. In our casting and tube business, we are beginning to see early signs of recovery. During the quarter, we commissioned oxygen enrichment, enabling increased utilization of pulverized coal, which reduces coke consumption, thereby enhancing productivity.

This quarter also marked the commencement of mining operations with an annual permitted capacity of 1.24 lakh MT, reinforcing our vision of an integrated business modelranging from mines to machined castings and mines to seamless tubes. Additionally, we commissioned Phase II of the Jalna solar power project, bringing our total capacity to 69 MW DC at Jalna. This milestone is a significant step in our sustainability efforts, strengthening our commitment to responsible business operations."

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. The record date for determining the list of members entitled to the interim dividend has been set for Friday, 14 February 2025. The interim dividend will be paid on or before 3 March 2025 through various payment methods, including direct credit, NEFT, RTGS, NECS, or demand drafts, as applicable.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries is one of India's largest castings and pig iron manufacturers. The company caters to various industry sectors, such as tractors, automobiles and diesel engines.

The scrip shed 0.07% to Rs 543.65 on the BSE.

