JSW Holdings consolidated net profit declines 43.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.47% to Rs 83.57 crore

Net profit of JSW Holdings declined 43.86% to Rs 67.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 119.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 48.47% to Rs 83.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.83.57162.1895.6897.7179.96158.4679.96158.4667.17119.64

