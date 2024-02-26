JSW Infra bags LoA from V.O.Chidambaranar Port authority

JSW Infrastructure said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from V.O.Chidambaranar Port Authority for mechanization of cargo berth through public private partnership (PPP) basis.

The order entails mechanization of North Cargo Berth-III (NCB-III) for handling dry bulk cargo at V.O. Chidambaranar Port on on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) basis through PPP basis.

The terms and conditions awarded will be as per the draft concession agreement and its amendments submitted along with the bid, stated the company.

The concession agreement is to be signed as per terms of the request for proposal (RFP), within 30 days of the issue of LoA.

JSW Infrastructure a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

The company reported 118.2% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 250.66 crore on 17.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 940.11 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

