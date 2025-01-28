JSW Infra PAT climbs 32% YoY to Rs 336 crore in Q3 FY25

JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit jumped 32.35% to Rs 335.62 crore on 25.71% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,181.83 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 10.14% YoY to Rs 307.05 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

EBITDA increased to Rs 670 crore, up 20% yoy with a robust margin of 52.9% in Q3 FY25.

The volume of cargo handled during the quarter grew by 5% YoY, totaling 29.4 million metric tons. This growth was primarily driven by higher capacity utilization at the Paradip coal terminal, contributions from the PNP port, and the Liquid Storage Terminal in the UAE. The growth was partially offset by a decline in volumes at the iron ore terminal at Paradip.

The company also saw strong growth in third-party volumes, which grew by 31% YoY. As a result, third-party volumes accounted for 49% of the total cargo handled in Q3 FY25, up from 39% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Cash & cash equivalents was at Rs 4,845 crore during the quarter.

JSW Infrastructure, a part of JSW Group, is the second largest commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity. It develops and operates ports and port terminals pursuant to port concessions.

Shares of JSW Infrastructure fell 0.36% to end at Rs 261.05 on the BSE.

