JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 54.35% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.04% to Rs 1283.18 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure rose 54.35% to Rs 509.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 330.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.04% to Rs 1283.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1096.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.03% to Rs 1503.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1155.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.95% to Rs 4476.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3762.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1283.181096.384476.143762.8949.9553.0150.5452.21721.82551.022349.391901.51581.35417.371802.841465.03509.37330.011503.081155.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News