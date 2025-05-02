Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Federal Bank consolidated net profit rises 12.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 12.13% to Rs 7107.95 crore

Net profit of Federal Bank rose 12.38% to Rs 1090.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 970.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.13% to Rs 7107.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6339.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.17% to Rs 4158.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3880.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 19.27% to Rs 28106.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 23565.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income7107.956339.22 12 28106.0823565.47 19 OPM %68.1369.76 -68.6570.18 - PBDT1433.591296.04 11 5587.835261.00 6 PBT1433.591296.04 11 5587.835261.00 6 NP1090.94970.79 12 4158.853880.43 7

