Paras Defence and Space Technologies consolidated net profit rises 97.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.81% to Rs 108.23 croreNet profit of Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 97.79% to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.81% to Rs 108.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 97.97% to Rs 63.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.85% to Rs 364.66 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 253.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
