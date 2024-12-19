Veranda XL signs MoU with SRM Institute of Science and Technology

To offer CA coaching classes through JK Shah Classes

Veranda XL, a Veranda Learning Solutions enterprise, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), based in Kattankulathur, Tamil Nadu, to deliver professional Chartered Accountancy (CA) coaching classes on campus under the renowned brand of JK Shah Classes (JKSC).

This collaboration will provide SRM students with specialized CA coaching classes. The curriculum will combine JKSC's over-four decades of expertise with SRM's strong academic environment, empowering students to build successful careers in accounting, auditing, and finance. The partnership will enable aspiring CA professionals to receive end-to-end coaching, covering all levels of the CA course. Students will benefit from expert faculty, innovative teaching methods, and a proven track record of success, ensuring they are well-prepared to achieve their professional goals.

