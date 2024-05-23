JSW Infrastructure signs MoU with A.P. MLER CAPITAL

For joint exploration of opportunities in port and related infrastructure sector

JSW Infrastructure and A.P. MLER CAPITAL, (APMC) have signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore and evaluate the possibility of collaborating and cooperating with each other to inter alia pursue value accretive organic and inorganic opportunities in the port and related infrastructure sector.

The endeavour is to work together to form a platform in the form of an incorporated joint-venture (referred to as Platform) and employ the joint expertise and resources inter alia to acquire, develop, finance, and operate a portfolio of assets in the ports and logistics infrastructure related sectors in India.

The intent is for each party to invest significantly in the Platform subject to mutually agreeing terms in the future. [The Platform will be held 51% by the Company and 49% by APMC. Any opportunity identified and agreed by the Parties, (Project) will be subject to a feasibility study to ascertain and establish the commercial and operational viability of each Project].

