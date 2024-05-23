Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 167.39 points or 0.47% at 35677.59 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lupin Ltd (down 4.58%), Global Health Ltd (down 4.34%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 3.27%),Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 2.96%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 2.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tarsons Products Ltd (down 2.61%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.59%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.3%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.27%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.24%).

On the other hand, Gland Pharma Ltd (up 4.81%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.65%), and Themis Medicare Ltd (up 4.54%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.01 or 1.04% at 74991.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.75 points or 1.04% at 22833.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.3 points or 0.25% at 48084.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.3 points or 0.52% at 14718.73.

On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1932 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

