Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index falling 167.39 points or 0.47% at 35677.59 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Lupin Ltd (down 4.58%), Global Health Ltd (down 4.34%),Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd (down 3.27%),Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (down 2.96%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (down 2.96%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tarsons Products Ltd (down 2.61%), Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.59%), Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (down 2.3%), Unichem Laboratories Ltd (down 2.27%), and Morepen Laboratories Ltd (down 2.24%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Gland Pharma Ltd (up 4.81%), Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.65%), and Themis Medicare Ltd (up 4.54%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.01 or 1.04% at 74991.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.75 points or 1.04% at 22833.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.3 points or 0.25% at 48084.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.3 points or 0.52% at 14718.73.

On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1932 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares fall

Healthcare shares slide

Healthcare shares fall

Metal shares fall

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TajGVK Hotels &amp; Resorts consolidated net profit rises 64.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Electric Company consolidated net profit declines 50.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 23.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story