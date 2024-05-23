Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 397.48 points or 1.18% at 33342.15 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Vedanta Ltd (down 3.09%), NMDC Ltd (down 2.93%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.5%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 1.59%),Coal India Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 0.89%), and JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.51%).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

On the other hand, Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.95%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.17%), and Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.09%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 770.01 or 1.04% at 74991.07.

The Nifty 50 index was up 235.75 points or 1.04% at 22833.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 122.3 points or 0.25% at 48084.07.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 76.3 points or 0.52% at 14718.73.

On BSE,1827 shares were trading in green, 1932 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News