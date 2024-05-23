Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 115.84 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 64.00% to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 115.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.66% to Rs 92.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 407.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 383.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

