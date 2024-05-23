Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TajGVK Hotels & Resorts consolidated net profit rises 64.00% in the March 2024 quarter

TajGVK Hotels &amp; Resorts consolidated net profit rises 64.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.79% to Rs 115.84 crore

Net profit of TajGVK Hotels & Resorts rose 64.00% to Rs 31.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.79% to Rs 115.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.66% to Rs 92.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 93.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.36% to Rs 407.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 383.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales115.84103.62 12 407.99383.58 6 OPM %35.3024.49 -31.6331.01 - PBDT38.4224.39 58 119.00132.31 -10 PBT35.1020.77 69 105.05117.70 -11 NP31.2119.03 64 92.7093.32 -1

