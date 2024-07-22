JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 300 MW solar power project

From Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development (KREDL) for setting up 300 MW Solar Power Project at Pavagada Solar Park, Karnataka.

Subsequent to this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in capacity increases to 15.5 GW. The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently.

JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 15.5 GW comprising of 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 5.7 GW (PPAs signed for 2.0 GW). The company also has 3.7 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project. The Company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050.