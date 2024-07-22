Paisalo Digital to mull fund raising on Jul 25

Paisalo Digital informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 25 July 2024, to consider raising of funds, subject to necessary approvals as may be required.

The company may raise funds by way of issuance of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities (convertible/non-convertible) through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement, preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods.

Paisalo Digital is a Middle Layer, Systemically Important Non-Deposit Taking Non-Banking Financial Company engaged in providing loans.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Paisalo Digital reported 102.43% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on 49.33% rise in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.