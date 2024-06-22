Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Insurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 55.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

National Insurance Company reports consolidated net profit of Rs 55.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 3479.47 crore

Net profit of National Insurance Company reported to Rs 55.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1493.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 3479.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3259.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 162.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3882.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 13648.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12706.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3479.473259.83 7 13648.7412706.16 7 OPM %1.85-94.00 --2.62-42.97 - PBDT21.81-1482.67 LP -204.75-3871.49 95 PBT21.81-1482.67 LP -204.75-3871.49 95 NP55.47-1493.69 LP -162.38-3882.42 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC Life jumps on welcoming IRDAI's life insurance reforms

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

PNB MetLife India Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 702.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajath Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the March 2024 quarter

TVS Motor partners with CSC Grameen eStores for its 3-wheeler CVs

Board of Kavveri Telecom Products appoints director

Intec Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 22 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story