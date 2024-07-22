JSW Neo Energy wins LoA for 500 MW solar power project and 250 MW energy storage system

From Solar Energy Corporation of India

JSW Neo Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letter of Award for setting up 500 MW ISTS-connected Solar Power Project along with 250 MW / 500 MWh of Energy Storage Systems from Solar Energy Corporation of India, against Tariff based Competitive Bid invited for setting up of 1,200 MW ISTS-connected Solar Power Projects along with 600 MW / 1,200 MWh of Energy Storage Systems (Tranche XV).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Subsequent to this capacity award, the Company's total locked-in generation capacity increases to 16.0 GW and the total locked-in energy storage capacity increases to 4.2 GWh. The Company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently.